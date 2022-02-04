Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for killing stepdaughter

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested on charges of killing his two-year-old stepdaughter in Bhayandar here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Senior inspector Mukutrao Patil of the Bhayandar police station said an offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused based on a complaint.

The man gagged the toddler to death in his home on Wednesday after her mother left for work, he said.

The victim was the woman's child from first marriage and the accused, her husband, did not like his stepdaughter and hence killed her, the police officer said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)