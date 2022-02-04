Left Menu

Union home secretary reviews implementation of developmental schemes in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:47 IST
Union home secretary reviews implementation of developmental schemes in Ladakh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BhallaAjay26)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday reviewed the pace of implementation of developmental projects in Ladakh.

Chairing a virtual review meeting, Bhalla directed the administration to ensure that all projects planned in 2022-23 start at the earliest possible, and those completed in 2021-22 are utilised by the stakeholders and beneficiaries in the union territory.

Bhalla was briefed by Advisor, Ladakh, Umang Narula about the progress of developmental projects and schemes in the union territory, an official spokesperson said.

The administrative secretaries gave detailed presentations on the developmental achievement of their respective departments for the financial year 2021-2022, he said.

The Union home secretary was informed that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, about 30 per cent of households have been provided tap water connections, the spokesman said.

Bhalla was also apprised about the collaboration with IITs of Delhi, Bombay, and Kanpur for establishing an engineering college in Kargil, besides collaboration for internship and fellowship.

Lauding the efforts of the UT administration, the Union home secretary appreciated the progress in various projects undertaken in Leh and Kargil districts and assured of all requisite support from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022