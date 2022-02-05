Danish spy chief to remain in custody -broadcaster DR

The head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen, will remain in custody for another four weeks over his alleged involvement in a case of "highly classified" information leaks, public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

Findsen was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges yet unknown to the public, and has been held in custody since over fears he might obstruct authorities' investigations.

