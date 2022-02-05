Left Menu

Danish spy chief to remain in custody -broadcaster DR

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:03 IST
Danish spy chief to remain in custody -broadcaster DR
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen, will remain in custody for another four weeks over his alleged involvement in a case of "highly classified" information leaks, public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

Findsen was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges yet unknown to the public, and has been held in custody since over fears he might obstruct authorities' investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global
4
Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

Google unveils new line of more secure Chromebook devices for education

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022