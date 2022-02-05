Left Menu

30-yr-old man 'lynched' in UP's Bhadohi

A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Koirauna police station area of Bhadohi on Friday evening, police said.Munshi Gautam, a Dalit, was driving a tractor in an inebriated state when he lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed bump and hit a cyclist in Berwa Paharpur village.As people tried to catch him, he accelerated in a bid to escape but hit a tree and fell on the road, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.The crowd caught hold of him and physically assaulted him.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:24 IST
30-yr-old man 'lynched' in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Koirauna police station area of Bhadohi on Friday evening, police said.

Munshi Gautam, a Dalit, was driving a tractor in an inebriated state when he lost control of the vehicle after going over a speed bump and hit a cyclist in Berwa Paharpur village.

As people tried to catch him, he accelerated in a bid to escape but hit a tree and fell on the road, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

The crowd caught hold of him and physically assaulted him. Later, he was taken to the community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

A case has been registered against one Jai Shankar Pandey and three unknown people, the officer said, adding that Pandey has been arrested.

Chandrajit Gautam, father of the deceased, alleged that his son was tied to a tree by the crowd and beaten to death. Kumar, however, denied that the man was tied to a tree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, experts count millions more; Danish COVID tally could be twice as high as registered, blood donor data suggests and more

Health News Roundup: India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, expert...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022