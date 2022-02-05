US soldiers expected to land in Poland Saturday -defense sources
05-02-2022
The first main U.S. forces are expected to arrive in Poland on Saturday, defence sources told Reuters on Friday, in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank as the West and Russia wrangle over Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border.
The sources, who asked for anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the troops' arrival, said that the plans could change depending on security and logistics.
U.S. military equipment began to arrive in Poland this week.
