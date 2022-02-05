Left Menu

US soldiers expected to land in Poland Saturday -defense sources

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:25 IST
The first main U.S. forces are expected to arrive in Poland on Saturday, defence sources told Reuters on Friday, in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank as the West and Russia wrangle over Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border.

The sources, who asked for anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the troops' arrival, said that the plans could change depending on security and logistics.

U.S. military equipment began to arrive in Poland this week.

