Three more parks identified for 'Jal Shakti' project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Three more parks in south Delhi have been identified for 'Jal Shakti' project which seeks to promote rain water harvesting and water conservation, officials said on Friday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had inaugurated its first 'Jal Shakti Park' in Dwarka's Sector-8 last year, Mayor Mukesh Suryan said.

It has identified three more parks to develop them as 'Jal Shakti Park', he said.

The Jal Shakti Parks will come up at a pond near Bagdola (Jahaz Wala Park) in Bagdola village, sector-8 Dwarka, in Najafgarh Zone; a pond near Gokul Garden, sector-7 Dwarka (Palam), in Najafgarh Zone; and another pond at Jonapur (Kholi Talab Park Bheem Basti) in South Zone, the SDMC said in a statement.

The motive behind developing these parks is to collect rain water and to increase the level of ground water. Small-size artificial ponds will be made at these parks where rain water will be collected, the officials said.

Besides, swings, gazebos, walking tracks will be made for visitors. To increase green cover area, trees and plants will also be planted at these parks, they said.

Recently, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had opened its first 'Jal Shakti Park' at the historic Roshanara Bagh.

Meanwhile, in another civic development, the standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday passed a resolution to suggest to the EDMC House to rechristen all posts for employee's under 'D' category to MTS (multi-tasking staff).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

