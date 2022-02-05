Left Menu

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 05-02-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 00:40 IST
3 UP Police personnel killed after truck topples on car, CM expresses grief
Three police personnel were killed and another injured after a truck collided and overturned on a police vehicle in Safipur Kotwali police station area of the district here on Friday night, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district officials to extend all possible help to the families of the victims.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm. A head constable and two women constables died on the spot while another sustained injuries, police said.

According to police, the police vehicle was going towards S R Petrol Pump in Safipur from Karaundi when the accident occurred.

Head constable Krishna Kant Yadav, and women constables Shashi Kala and Rita Kushwaha died while constable Anand Prakash was injured and admitted to the district hospital.

Adityanath has extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.

