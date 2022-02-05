FIR against organiser of BSP's rally in Agra for violations of Covid guidelines, MCC

An FIR was registered here on Friday against the organiser of a BSP rally for alleged violations of COVID-19 guidelines and the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC), police said.

The rally was organised in the Kothi Meena Bazar area of Agra on February 2. ''An FIR has been registered against the organiser of the BSP rally for not following the Covid guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct,'' Shahganj police station inspector Rajveer Singh said.

Sources said the FIR was lodged against Dheeraj Baghel, the district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Baghel told PTI that the Covid norms as well as the guidelines issued by the EC were followed during the rally.

''There were only 1,000 chairs for the attendees in accordance with the norms of the EC. We had also taken permission from the local administration for the rally,'' he said.

