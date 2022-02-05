Luxembourg asks Lebanon for information on central bank chief's finances - Lebanese source

Lebanon received a letter from Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Lebanon Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh's bank accounts and assets, a senior Lebanese judicial source confirmed to Reuters.

The source did not elaborate. A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary confirmed to Reuters in November https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/luxembourg-judicial-authorities-open-criminal-case-related-lebanon-central-bank-2021-11-15 it had opened "a criminal case" in relation to Salameh and his companies and assets, declining to provide further information at the time.

A spokesperson for Luxembourg's judiciary and Lebanon's justice minister did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. When asked for comment, Salameh told Reuters the request for cooperation was a "normal procedure" not not a "legal suit."

"If they had filed a legal suit they don't need help in the investigation," he said. The Swiss attorney general’s office last year said it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into "aggravated money laundering" and possible embezzlement of more than $300 million under Salameh at the central bank.

