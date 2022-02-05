Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister visits Rezangla LA Memorial in Ladakh

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Friday visited Rezangla LA War Memorial in Chushul village of Leh district of Ladakh and paid homage to gallant heroes of 1962.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah visited Rezangla LA Memorial in Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Friday visited Rezangla LA War Memorial in Chushul village of Leh district of Ladakh and paid homage to gallant heroes of 1962. Vijay Shah and a team of bikers made a trip to Rezangla LA at Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

The minister also paid homage by laying a wreath and taking the tour of the memorial. The Forest Minister thanked Major General Abhinaya Rai General Officer Commanding (GOC) uniform force and Brigadier MC Tamang, VSM commander of 114 Infantry Brigade for being guardians of this area.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Shah said, "I visited Rezangla LA Memorial and paid homage to Major Shaitan Singh and 114 other officers who attained martyrdom. Their bravery and sacrifice for Mother India inspire the youths of the country. I salute the Defense Minister and all the soldiers of the country. Their passion has also created today thousands of youth to fight for the service of the country till the last drop of blood for Mother India." He also said that the youths of this country should visit the memorial.

"I salute the spirit of soldiers of our country who are serving the nation in the minus 40 degrees Celsius. I would also urge the youth of the country to not only show respect to them but should also join the defence forces and wherever they have attended martyrdom should visit that place and should shout slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said. The Minister further said that after today onwards, all of us will also say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' instead of 'Hello' on the telephone.

He said that he wanted to feel the conditions here regarding soldiers who put their lives at stake even at minus 40 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

