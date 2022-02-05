3 killed as car falls into gorge in U'kd village

Three persons were killed when the car in which to they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Chamoli district, authorities here said on Saturday. The vehicle was on its way to Ghuni from Ramni village Friday night when it fell into the gorge near Ghat area, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said. The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Kailash Singh (30), Devendra Singh (33), and Tota Ram (40) -- all residents of Ramni village of the district.

