3 killed as car falls into gorge in U'kd village

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed when the car in which to they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Chamoli district, authorities here said on Saturday. The vehicle was on its way to Ghuni from Ramni village Friday night when it fell into the gorge near Ghat area, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said. The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Kailash Singh (30), Devendra Singh (33), and Tota Ram (40) -- all residents of Ramni village of the district.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

