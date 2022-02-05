Left Menu

Vaccine shortage slowing down COVID jabs for 15-17 year-olds in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that there is a shortage of vaccines for the age group of 15-17 years in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad due to which the pace of inoculations in the area has slowed down.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that there is a shortage of vaccines for the age group of 15-17 years in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad due to which the pace of inoculations in the area has slowed down. "It has come to notice that vaccine stock for the 15-17 age group isn't enough in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. There is not even stock for today and tomorrow", said the deputy chief minister. Pawar said that the low vaccination rate is a concern and that the administration needs to take efforts to address it and speed up the drive.

"This is leading to less vaccination in the 15-17 years age group in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area." He also informed that new stocks would be made available from Monday.

Pawar on Saturday had declared that all schools for all classes in the Pune district will be allowed to open full day (regular hours) from Monday, February 7. (ANI)

