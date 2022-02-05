Left Menu

Two drug smugglers arrested in Churu: Police

Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested on Saturday in Rajasthans Churu district with 425 kg of a narcotic substance with an estimated market price of Rs 20 lakh, police said Saturday. The arrested accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh of Fatehabad in Haryana.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 15:38 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested on Saturday in Rajasthan's Churu district with 425 kg of a narcotic substance with an estimated market price of Rs 20 lakh, police said Saturday. The duo was carrying 'doda chura' (opium produce) in a truck under the guise of banana from Madhya Pradesh, heading to Haryana to deliver the consignment, they said. The arrested accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh of Fatehabad in Haryana. The truck was intercepted near Untwalia on NH-52 falling under Ratan Nagar police station. The police team manning a check post on the highway stopped the truck and on searching it found narcotics bags concealed behind banana boxes. Churu Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said under 'Operation Prahar', being run by the Bikaner range inspector general of police against illegal drugs, continuous action is being taken against drug lords and smugglers.

