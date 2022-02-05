Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year’s union budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year's union budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Hyderabad
Advertisement