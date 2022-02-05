Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar
One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said. Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.
- Country:
- United States
One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said. The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight. Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown. No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive. Nearby, Virginia Tech was encouraging students to stay indoors, but has since lifted the request, the university said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexican tycoon returns to Twitter, decries account suspension
Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures
Twitter fixes technical bug, says things back to normal
Twitter account of Pakistan's Punjab police hacked after Lahore blast: Double whammy for Islamabad
Twitter suspends hundreds of accounts promoting Philippines' Marcos