Pak’s top leadership reaffirms support to Kashmiri people

Pakistan's top leadership on Saturday reaffirmed its support for the people of Kashmir and said that Islamabad has not backtracked on its principled position on the issue.

President Arif Alvi, addressing a rally on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which Pakistan observes every year on February 5, said that his country wants a resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions which accept the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

''Pakistan has not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir," he said, adding that the country ''stands firm with Kashmir as they are part of our body and our hearts beat together.'' Pakistan's principled position on Kashmir states that the country remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on a visit to China, said: "Pakistan stands united with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination".

The Pakistan Army said that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tributes to the sacrifice and resolve of the people of Kashmir.

"Time to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of its people Jammu and Kashmir and UN resolutions,'' the Army quoted him saying.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said that Pakistan stood united with the Kashmiri people.

As Pakistan observed 'Kashmir solidarity day', India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh -- a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha seat -- said India cannot be intimidated by "new experimentation" being done by "our hostile neighbour" by preparing toolkits to garner support across the globe.

He said if there is any pending issue between Pakistan and India, it is that part of Jammu and Kashmir that continues to be under the illegal occupation of the neighbouring country.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir ''was, is and shall forever'' remain an integral part of the country. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The Indian government has previously made it clear that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

