Left Menu

Paramedics teacher held for stealing women's bags from X-ray machines at Delhi Metro stations

A 26-year-old teacher of paramedics was arrested for allegedly stealing the womens bags from the X-ray machines at Delhi Metro stations, police said on Saturday. On January 11, a woman complained that she had kept her bag in the X-Ray machine of Uttam Nagar Metro station and when she went to pick it up after frisking, it was nowhere to be found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:30 IST
Paramedics teacher held for stealing women's bags from X-ray machines at Delhi Metro stations
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old teacher of paramedics was arrested for allegedly stealing the women's bags from the X-ray machines at Delhi Metro stations, police said on Saturday. A resident of Uttam Nagar, the accused, Garima Pandey, is a post-graduate in Microbiology and has recently joined a private institute for paramedics as a teacher, they said.

Police said that for the last 15 to 20 days complaints of theft were being received at various police stations of the Delhi Police's Metro Unit. On January 11, a woman complained that she had kept her bag in the X-Ray machine of Uttam Nagar Metro station and when she went to pick it up after frisking, it was nowhere to be found. Upon scanning CCTV footage it was revealed that a woman had picked it up, a senior police officer said.

A similar incident happened on January 29 at Uttam Nagar East metro station on January 30 at Uttam Nagar West metro station and on January 24 at Rithala metro station, police said.

On Friday, police saw a woman outside Uttam Nagar West metro station who was similar to the one seen in CCTV footage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said.

During interrogation, the was refused any of the allegations but relented after being shown the CCTV footage, the DCP said. Two gold nose pins, five metro cards, one mobile phone, five debit cards, Rs 9,000 were recovered from her, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022