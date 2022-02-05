Explosion rocks market in Beni, eastern Congo
An explosion rocked a crowded market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.
The witness said police were at the scene tending to casualties.
