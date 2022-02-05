Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong MLA's husband surrenders before cops in atrocity case

Updated: 05-02-2022 19:38 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong MLA's husband surrenders before cops in atrocity case
The husband of a Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district was arrested on Saturday after he surrendered before the police in an SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities case for allegedly threatening a truck driver, an official said.

Chandu Sahu, the husband of Khujji MLA Chhanni Sahu, was arrested after he turned himself in before the police at the office of Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police here this afternoon, the senior official said.

He was produced in a local court this evening which sent him to judicial custody, he added.

Last December 8, an FIR was registered against Chandu Sahu under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with Chhuriya police station on the complaint of the driver, Beersingh Uikey, he said.

As per the FIR, Chandu Sahu threatened Uikey of being involved in sand mining, despite the driver possessing a royalty permit for mineral transportation, when the latter's mini truck stopped by the roadside. Chandu Sahu had said that the case was registered against him by the driver at the behest of the sand mafia.

Before her husband turned himself in before police, the MLA told reporters that he was being implicated in a false case as part of a political conspiracy hatched by mining mafias and anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, the MLA also surrendered police personnel deputed for her security.

''If there is no respect for a public representative then why this drama of providing security?'' she questioned.

