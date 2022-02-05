Left Menu

Explosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni

An explosion rocked a crowded market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned there could be an attack there. Police were tending to casualties, said a Reuters journalist on the scene in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:32 IST
Explosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion rocked a crowded market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned there could be an attack there.

Police were tending to casualties, said a Reuters journalist on the scene in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and whether anyone had been killed. Stéphanie Kahambu, who has a shop inside the market, said the market had been crowded before the explosion, which she said sounded like a bomb.

Kahambu said "everyone fled in different directions... It's really sad because I saw four people who were seriously injured." The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa said on Tuesday that it believed "terrorist attacks" were planned in Beni "in the near future," and warned citizens against travelling there.

Beni has seen several recent bombings that authorities have blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. A suicide bomber struck a Beni restaurant on Christmas Day last year, killing at least six people as well as himself, officials said.

Beni was also hit by two explosions in June last year at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection. The only death in the two incidents was in the second bombing, in which the suspected bomber was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022