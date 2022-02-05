Left Menu

Egypt to try media tycoon on charges of sexual assault

Egypts chief prosecutor on Saturday referred a well-known businessman to trial on charges of sexually assaulting seven children hosted in an orphanage he founded.Mohmed el-Amin, a pro-government tycoon who founded several Egyptian media outlets, was additionally charged with human trafficking, public prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement.The statement said prosecutors investigation showed that the suspect had hosted the girls in the orphanage he founded in the southern province of Beni Suef, where he exploited their vulnerability.

Egypt's chief prosecutor on Saturday referred a well-known businessman to trial on charges of sexually assaulting seven children hosted in an orphanage he founded.

Mohmed el-Amin, a pro-government tycoon who founded several Egyptian media outlets, was additionally charged with human trafficking, public prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement.

The statement said prosecutors' investigation showed that the suspect had hosted the girls in the orphanage he founded in the southern province of Beni Suef, where he exploited their vulnerability. It did not elaborate on the abuse.

A defence lawyer, Tarik Gameel Said, did not immediately return a request for comment. He has previously described the accusations as baseless.

No date has been set for trial. The suspect could face up to life in prison if convicted.

El-Amin was already arrested four weeks ago and remains in jail. His arrest captivated local media at the time.

Authorities closed the orphanage late last year after the allegations surfaced.

