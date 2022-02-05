Left Menu

Minor siblings charred to death in cylinder blast in Ghaziabad

Two minor girls were charred to death in a cylinder explosion inside their house in Shatabdipuram area here, police said on Saturday. The fire engulfed the entire house and caught attention of the neighbours, one of whom rescued the victims sisters using a wooden ladder.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:57 IST
Two minor girls were charred to death in a cylinder explosion inside their house in Shatabdipuram area here, police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Ruby (5) and Rani (4), they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when girls’ mother Mamata, tried to ignite the gas stove but the rubber pipe attached to it caught fire and led to the cylinder explosion, they said. The house belongs to Brijesh, a native of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, who lives there with his wife Mamata and six daughters, they said. The fire engulfed the entire house and caught attention of the neighbours, one of whom rescued the victims’ sisters using a wooden ladder. Muskan (12), Manisha (10), Anshika (9), and one-year-old Lakshmi were rescued by the neighbours. Locals also complained that fire tender took a long time in reaching the spot. Ghaziabad’s City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said an administrative officer has assured the family that they would be paid compensation once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

