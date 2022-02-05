Left Menu

BJP MLA seeks action against Rajkot police commissioner, writes to Gujarat state home minister

A BJP MLA has written to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi alleging that the police commissioner of Rajkot city has demanded and collected 15 per cent of the money recovered from victims of financial fraud.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:30 IST
A BJP MLA has written to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi alleging that the police commissioner of Rajkot city has demanded and collected 15 per cent of the money recovered from victims of financial fraud. While Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agarwal could not be reached for comments, a senior police officer from the city said a preliminary investigation will be conducted into allegations raised by the MLA. In his letter to Sanghavi, dated February 2, Rajkot South MLA Govind Patel accused Agarwal of demanding a commission of 15 per cent of the recovered money from the victims of financial fraud like ''goons''.

''Two accused were arrested, and one more is on the run. Proper action has not been taken to recover the money from the arrested accused, so I wrote a letter to the Home Minister. The matter in the letter is as per the issue raised by the complainant (Mahesh Sakhiya),'' Patel told reporters. Reacting to the allegations, Rajkot Joint Commissioner of Police Khurshid Ahmad said, ''I do not consider Govindbhai (Patel's) letter as totally baseless. He has raised an issue, and an investigation will be carried out on the allegations made by him. I am not saying whether the allegation is right or wrong, but it will be investigated.'' PTI KA NSK NSK

