Left Menu

Four hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police

Four people were hurt when a bomb exploded at a busy market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, police said, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned of a possible attack. Local police said they were looking for the suspected bomber after the blast in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:31 IST
Four hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police

Four people were hurt when a bomb exploded at a busy market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, police said, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned of a possible attack.

Local police said they were looking for the suspected bomber after the blast in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists. "We call on the population to be calm and especially vigilant," said Beni city police spokesperson Nasson Murara.

Police tended to casualties at the market before taking them to a local police hospital, a Reuters journalist on the scene said. Frank Kasisa, the attending physician at Beni's police hospital, said four people were in stable condition after being injured in the blast. He confirmed no one had been killed.

Stéphanie Kahambu, who has a shop inside the market, said the market had been crowded before the explosion. "We heard a bomb explode, and everyone fled in different directions," Kahambu said. "It's really sad because I saw four people who were seriously injured."

The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa said on Tuesday that it believed "terrorist attacks" were planned in Beni "in the near future," and warned citizens against travelling there. Beni has seen several recent bombings that authorities have blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

A suicide bomber struck a Beni restaurant on Christmas Day last year, killing at least six people as well as himself, officials said. Beni was also hit by two explosions in June last year at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection. The only death in the two incidents was in the second bombing, in which the suspected bomber was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022