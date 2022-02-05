Left Menu

Doctor gets 6-year RI for sexually assaulting minor patient

A 58-year-old doctor was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment RI on Saturday by a special court here for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017. The school made the recommendation alleging the boy lacked concentration in studies.The parents, who came to know about the incident, approached Childline.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:38 IST
Doctor gets 6-year RI for sexually assaulting minor patient
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old doctor was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday by a special court here for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017. The judge of the Fast Track Special Court R Jayakrishnan sentenced the mental health expert and fined him Rs one lakh for the offence.

The court said it cannot ignore the hardship the boy, then 13 years old, and his family faced because of the assault.

The prosecution said the incident occurred in a private clinic where the boy was taken to by his parents on the recommendation of his school authorities.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the school recommended the parents to consult the clinical psychologist, who had earlier conducted a few mental health awareness sessions for the students. The school made the recommendation alleging the boy lacked concentration in studies.

The parents, who came to know about the incident, approached Childline. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the doctor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022