Mumbai: Fire breaks out at railway workshop

A fire broke out at the Railway Workshop at Lower Parel in Central Mumbai on Saturday evening but nobody was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The fire started at 6.40 pm in a stand-alone room where batteries were stored. Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and the flames were doused quickly, he said.

The cause of the fire was not known yet and a probe will be conducted, the official added.

