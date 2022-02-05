Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed, one injured as power transmission tower collapses

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:50 IST
Four workers were killed and another was critically injured after a high-tension power transmission tower collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday, police said.

The victims hailed from Jharkhand.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on National Highway 49 near Sendripali village under Kharsia police station limits, a senior official said.

The workers were shifting transmission cables from an old tower to a new one nearby, he said.

As per the preliminary information, four workers had climbed the old tower while others were beneath the structure.

The tower suddenly gave way and crashed, causing grievous injuries to five of them, the police official said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Raigarh town where four of them were declared dead on arrival, he said.

The deceased were identified as Govind Bhuiya, Duggal Bhuiya, Suresh Ravidas and Ishwar, all natives of neighbouring Jharkhand.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.

Condoling the deaths, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed the district administration to provide assistance to the kin of the deceased and provide the best possible treatment to the injured worker, a government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

