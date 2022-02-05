Left Menu

Disappointing day for Indians in Saudi

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 05-02-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 20:57 IST
Indian golfers endured a disappointing day with all four of them slipping out of the top 50 after the third round of the Saudi International here.

Shubhankar Sharma (75) and Shiv Kapur (77), the top Indians, have now slipped to T-51 and T-53, respectively.

The other two Indians who made the cut Rashid Khab (75) and Viraj Madappa (74) are T-63 and T-66. Harold Varner III stayed in lead at 12-under with a card of 68 on the third, while Adri Arnaus (69) is one shot behind at 11-under with Tommy Fleetwood (67) at third.

