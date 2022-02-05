Left Menu

BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 4 lakh in Meghalaya, 2 held

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:11 IST
The BSF on Saturday said it seized 2,850 banned Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 4.27 lakh from two persons in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district close to the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel apprehended two motorcycle-borne persons in Borsora area and confiscated the drug.

The apprehended persons, along with seized drugs, were handed over to the police and they were arrested, an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

