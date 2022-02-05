BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 4 lakh in Meghalaya, 2 held

The BSF on Saturday said it seized 2,850 banned Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 4.27 lakh from two persons in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district close to the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel apprehended two motorcycle-borne persons in Borsora area and confiscated the drug.

The apprehended persons, along with seized drugs, were handed over to the police and they were arrested, an officer said.

