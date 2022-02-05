Left Menu

Gang stealing mobiles busted

A gang involved in stealing mobile phones was ted and stolen cell phones worth over Rs 10 lakh was seized from them on Saturday, a police official said.A special investigative team led by SP-Training Rishav Garg raided Pelawal and surrounding areas of Hazaribag town following a tip-off and arrested nine members of the gang.Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said the police team has recovered 31 smart and android mobile phones worth more than Rs10 lakhs.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:19 IST
Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said the police team has recovered 31 smart and android mobile phones worth more than Rs10 lakhs. The SIT team had first arrested three members of the gang and following the leads provided by them, arrested the rest, he said. The gang members are aged between 20 and 23 years.

Interrogations are on and more stolen phones are expected to be recovered from the gang members, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

