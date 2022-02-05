Left Menu

Gurugram cop suspended for demanding bribe from murder accused

A police inspector was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe from the relatives of an accused in a murder case.A 21-year-old student was shot dead near the parking area of SGT University in Budhera, allegedly by another college student on October 8, 2021.Bijender Kumar, the former in-charge of the crime branch, was suspended by Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao on the basis of a special enquiry by the Haryana Police Special Task Force STF.Vineet was shot dead by Punkil alias Lucky following a scuffle over a girl.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:01 IST
Gurugram cop suspended for demanding bribe from murder accused
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe from the relatives of an accused in a murder case.

A 21-year-old student was shot dead near the parking area of SGT University in Budhera, allegedly by another college student on October 8, 2021.

Bijender Kumar, the former in-charge of the crime branch, was suspended by Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao on the basis of a special enquiry by the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).

Vineet was shot dead by Punkil alias Lucky following a scuffle over a girl. An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park Police Station against Punkil, his brother Nitesh, friend Rahul and the girl. However, the girl and Rahul were found not to be involved in the murder.

The case was assigned to crime unit, sector 10 but later, it was transferred to the STF.

According to the STF, the matter pertaining to Kumar demanding a bribe came to light during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022