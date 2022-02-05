Left Menu

8-yr-old girl raped for days by uncle in Assam

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 05-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:10 IST
8-yr-old girl raped for days by uncle in Assam
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle for several days after he brought her to Guwahati from his parents' place in Kamrup district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The girl's parents stay in a place under Sualkuchi police station area.

The incident took place last month during the Bihu festival in mid-January when her uncle took her to Guwahati and allegedly raped her for several days, police said.

When she returned home, the girl narrated everything to her mother who, along with her father, lodged a complaint with the police.

Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation. The accused is absconding, the officer said.

