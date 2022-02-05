Over 4 lakh litres of 'lahan' recovered in Ferozepur

In a drive against illicit liquor ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, the police on Saturday said it has seized four lakh litres of 'lahan', a fermentation agent for brewing liquor.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said the huge quantity of fermentation agent was seized in a series of raids conducted in several villages across the Sutlej river near the India-Pakistan border on Friday evening.

Police used motorboats of the Border Security Force in the operation, the SSP said, adding the villages from where seizures were made included Ruknewala, Bhoopewala, Vaddian Chakkian, Nikkian Chakkian, Mehmoodwala, Manumachchi, Ali Ke and Chakkar wala.

All these villages are situated along the international border, he said. ‘Lahan’ comprises any solution made up of gur or molasses or both, to which a fermentation agent is added to promote fermentation.

The SSP further said 4,15,000 litres of 'lahan', 85 tarpaulins, 8 drums, and one boat was seized from the accused.

