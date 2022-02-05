Left Menu

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday.Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles 80 kilometers south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles 32 kilometers west of Corsicana.Johnson said the victims include a man and a woman in Corsicana and a man and a child in Frost.

Updated: 05-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Corsicana.

Johnson said the victims include a man and a woman in Corsicana and a man and a child in Frost. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the shooting victims. An Associated Press reporter left a message with the Corsicana Police Department requesting more information Saturday.

Two people were also wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Johnson said the suspect's vehicle was found using GPS and police arranged for the monitoring service to shut off the vehicle's engine.

Johnson said officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and he died at a hospital. The named of the suspected gunman also has not been released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

