Assam govt to construct 7000 km roads during next financial year to boost connectivity: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government aims to construct around 7000 km roads in the state during the next financial year to boost road connectivity. "Our government aims to construct around 7000 km roads in the state during next financial year. Recently three flyovers have been inaugurated in the state including the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Furkating and work for several flyovers and bridges are underway," said the chief minister.

Underlining the steps taken for the all-around development of Assam's Golaghat district, Sarma said "the land has already been allotted and Rs 50 crore sanctioned for Sati Sadhani Sadhani University so that the academic session of the university starts soon." The chief minister informed that construction works for Rs 500 crore Golaghat Medical College covering an area of 150 bigha lands will start between May 10 to June 10, 2022. The 4-laning of Dergaon-Golaghat Road will also start soon. Sarma who was on a day-long visit to the Golaghat district on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects in the district. The Chief Minister dedicated a 670-meter long Railway Over Bridge on Furkating By-Pass of Golaghat-Merapani Road near Furkating Railway Station to the service of the people. The ROB has been constructed by Golaghat Rural Road Division with an expenditure of Rs 45.66 crore. Sarma also inaugurated Furkating cricket ground and ACA Cricket Pavilion at Furkating in Golaghat district. The cricket ground and the Pavilion have been constructed by ACA at the playground of Furkating Sports Association with an expenditure of around Rs 75 lakh. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Solid Waste Management Project constructed with a financial grant under the 15th Finance Commission at Golaghat and he also laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Office Building of the Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat, which will be constructed with an amount of Rs 50 crore. During his visit to the district, the Assam Chief Minister interacted with the prominent citizens and representatives of important organizations of Golaghat in a programme held at the auditorium of Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society. In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working towards development in partnership with people and efforts are being made to plug the communication gap between the public and the government. Mission Basundhara, Project Sadbhabana, online services for learner's license, trade license etc. have been launched and these initiatives have received wide public support. Project Sadbhabana will be rolled out in DC offices from August this year, Sarma said.

The chief minister also asserted to continue strong action against organized crime and encroachment saying that "the state government's aim to boost infrastructure across the state - efforts are made to build a medical college, engineering college, university, modern auditorium, integrated DC office, state of the art stadium in each district during the present tenure of the government." (ANI)

