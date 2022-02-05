Brown Sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha

The Odisha police on Saturday seized 325 gram of brown sugar valued at Rs 30 lakh from a man in Odisha’s Balasore district, an officer said.

He was arrested from a place near Rajghat bridge on National Highway 60.

The person hailed from Debhog village under Singla police station, the officer said.

