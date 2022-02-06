Maha: Cops probing doctors' role in toddler boy's death exhume his remains after 7 months

The remains of a toddler boy, aged around 18 months, were exhumed by the police on Saturday on the order of a court in Kalyan city of Maharashtra to ascertain the exact cause behind his death which had occurred seven months ago allegedly due to the wrong medical treatment given by two doctors, an official said. The exhumed remains were sent to a forensic laboratory for further investigation, a Kolsewadi police station official said. The toddler boy was taken to the two doctors for treatment by his parents on July 5 last year. He developed complications allegedly after taking medicine prescribed by them and died on July 6. The parents of the deceased boy then approached the court as the police allegedly didn't register FIR into his death.

The court directed the police to register a case and investigate the incident. Subsequently, a case was registered against the doctors- Mohammad Taj Ansari and SM Alam- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and the Maharashtra Medical Services Rules. The doctors were arrested. They are currently out on bail.

