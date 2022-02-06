Left Menu

DCW, police rescue 12-year-old girl forced into child labour from Delhi's Ashok Vihar

Updated: 06-02-2022 00:12 IST
DCW, police rescue 12-year-old girl forced into child labour from Delhi's Ashok Vihar
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police have rescued a 12-year-old girl who was abandoned by her mother and forced into child labour, according to a statement issued by the women's body.

The girl from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was rescued from Delhi's Ashok Vihar on February 3.

The girl was allegedly forced into child labour at the age of 10 and was made to work as a domestic help by her mother at a Delhi household, the statement said.

Since then she was working in Delhi and that too without any payment.

The commission got to know about the case through an anonymous source.

The commission, in coordination with the Delhi Police, traced the girl and rescued her from northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar. Immediately after her rescue, the police registered an FIR in the matter.

The girl told her rescuers that she was made to work throughout the day and was never allowed to go out of the house. She has been sent to a shelter home and a DCW team is in constant touch with her, the statement said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking arrests of the culprits.

''It is really sad to see that a mother can abandon her daughter like this. The small girl was working as a bonded labourer and was rescued by our team along with police. An FIR has been registered in the matter and I have issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking arrests,'' Maliwal said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered at the Bharat Nagar police station under the relevant provisions of law, including sections of the Child Labour Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

