Man killed by brother over family feud in J-K's Rajouri
A man was allegedly attacked and killed by his elder brother and his sons following a quarrel over a domestic dispute in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Accused Mohd Sharief and his sons assaulted Mohd Hafiz and his family members with sharp-edged weapons after breaking into their house in Fatehpur village, a police spokesperson said.
He said Hafiz and his son Gafoor were injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital, where Hafiz died.
Police have registered a case and started a hunt to nab the assailants, who fled the scene after the incident, the spokesperson added.
