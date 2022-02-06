Left Menu

Man killed by brother over family feud in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 00:14 IST
A man was allegedly attacked and killed by his elder brother and his sons following a quarrel over a domestic dispute in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Accused Mohd Sharief and his sons assaulted Mohd Hafiz and his family members with sharp-edged weapons after breaking into their house in Fatehpur village, a police spokesperson said.

He said Hafiz and his son Gafoor were injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital, where Hafiz died.

Police have registered a case and started a hunt to nab the assailants, who fled the scene after the incident, the spokesperson added.

