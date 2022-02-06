Left Menu

Trapped Moroccan boy taken from well, no news of his condition

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 06-02-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 02:18 IST
Trapped Moroccan boy taken from well, no news of his condition
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Moroccan rescuers retrieved a boy from a well where he had been stuck for five days, state media reported late on Saturday, but it was not clear if he had survived the ordeal.

Also Read: Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
3
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022