Trapped Moroccan boy taken from well, no news of his condition
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 06-02-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 02:18 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Moroccan rescuers retrieved a boy from a well where he had been stuck for five days, state media reported late on Saturday, but it was not clear if he had survived the ordeal.
Also Read: Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moroccan
Advertisement