Left Menu

India reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19, 865 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases 865 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:19 IST
India reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19, 865 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases 865 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the country's cumulative count tally reached 4,21,88,138, while the death toll has mounted to 5,01,979.

The active caseload mounted to 12,25,011, which is 2.90 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far. The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 7.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 10.20 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 2,13,246 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,04,61,148. The recovery rate of the country is at 95.91 per cent. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 14,48,513 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,01,87,141 cumulative tests.

With the administration of more than 45 lakh doses (45,10,770) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 169.46 Cr (1,69,46,26,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022