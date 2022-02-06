Jharkhand girl rescued while being trafficked to Delhi

A 17-year-old girl was rescued in Jharkhand's Simdega district when she was being trafficked to Delhi, police said on Sunday.

A trafficker, identified as Suman Billung, was taking the girl to Delhi on the pretext of providing her job, they said.

As the family became suspicious, they informed the police, and an operation was launched to rescue her.

The trafficker was intercepted along with the girl from Telanga Kharia Shaheed Chowk in Kolebira police station area, police said.

The trafficker was arrested and a case registered against her, they said.

