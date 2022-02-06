Left Menu

Enforcement teams constituted for maintaining MCC for panchayat & municipal polls in Andaman

The South Andaman district administration has constituted constituted enforcement team police station wise for maintaining Model Code of Conduct MCC for elections to the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zilla parishad and Port Blair Municipal Council PBMC, an official release said.Altogether nine flying surveillance team, nine video surveillance team and nine check point teams have been constituted within the South Andaman district for maintaining the Model Code of Conduct.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 06-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:37 IST
Enforcement teams constituted for maintaining MCC for panchayat & municipal polls in Andaman
The South Andaman district administration has constituted constituted enforcement team police station wise for maintaining Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections to the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zilla parishad and Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC), an official release said.

Altogether nine flying surveillance team, nine video surveillance team and nine check point teams have been constituted within the South Andaman district for maintaining the Model Code of Conduct. All the Enforcement teams and the Videography teams are active on field.

The MCC enforcement team during the field surveillance has removed many posters/banners/flags and hoardings, etc. which were found placed/pasted at the public places particularly in the market area at various locations of Port Blair municipal area on Saturday, it said.

The district administration has established a dedicated Control room for Panchayat and Municipal Election 2022 to assist general public which will work 24x7 hours with phone numbers 03192-230178/238881 and 240127 and toll-free number 1077, the release added.

The panchayat and municipal elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be held on March 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

