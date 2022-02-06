NGT dismisses DSIIDC plea seeking permission to use land meant for waste management

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea filed by DSIIDC seeking permission to use land meant for waste management for commercial purposes.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said an integrated and holistic approach is required and contradictory stands in different proceedings are not justified.

''We have come across applications by the corporations that non availability of land is major hurdle in setting up of TSDF/STPs/scientific filling of waste/scientific landfill/biodiversity park as a result of which the city continues to face mountains of garbage affecting air quality and continuing damage to Yamuna due to dumping of waste and discharge of untreated sewage and effluents,'' the bench said.

''As against this acknowledged fact, the stand taken in this application is that there is enough spare land for commercial purposes. Such a stand is removed from realities of the ground situation,'' the bench said.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to modify or vacate the stay whereby the NGT directed it not to build any commercial building in the land at Ranikhera-Mundka which as been referred to for the site for waste management.

The tribunal noted that the same prayer was made on October 27, 2020 which was rejected.

The NGT was informed that a meeting of the Chief Secretary was held where the municipal corporations submitted their requirements of land and matter was forwarded to the LG for decision on the subject. It was contended that land in question of the DSIIDC is not required for waste management by the Corporations and, thus, the said land should be allowed to be used for commercial purposes.

''We have considered the stand of the applicant and heard counsel at length. We asked the learned counsel about the progress in handling the waste but the only response is that the municipal corporations do not require the land for waste management. There is no mention of progress in waste management,'' the bench said.

