CBI begins probe into irregularities in appointments at AIIMS, Rishikesh

Before the CBI began its probe into the case, the Central Vigilance Commission had also conducted a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities in material procurements and appointments made during Ravi Kants tenure, an AIIMS official said, requesting anonymity.

The CBI has started an investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments and purchases at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh during the tenure of its former Director Ravi Kant.

A CBI team began its search and seizure operations at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Saturday and seized many documents, AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said on Sunday. The CBI raids follow allegations by social and political organisations in procurement and recruitments made by former AIIMS Director Ravi Kant. Before the CBI began its probe into the case, the Central Vigilance Commission had also conducted a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities in material procurements and appointments made during Ravi Kant's tenure, an AIIMS official said, requesting anonymity.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

