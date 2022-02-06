Left Menu

Man held for putting up board banning BJP leaders’ entry to village: Police

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 15:21 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly putting up a board, forbidding BJP leaders and workers from entering his village Bichpuri Sailab in the Gunnaur or the district.

The police rushed to the village after getting information that some people were not allowing some BJP workers to enter the village after putting up a board forbidding their entry and arrested their leader Niranjan Singh, Circle officer Devendra Sharma said.

The police also made six others sign a bond undertaking that they will not involve themselves in any such activities in future, he said. Though no reason was cited on board why people did not want BJP leaders to enter the village, a villager said adding that they feel that no development was undertaken in their village.

Sharma said everyone has a constitutional right to enter the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

