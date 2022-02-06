Tunisian judiciary head says president's move illegal and judges won't be silent
Tunisian Supreme Judicial Council head Youssef Bouzakher said on Sunday the president's decision to dissolve the body was illegal and an effort to put the judiciary under presidential instruction.
Speaking to Reuters by phone hours after President Kais Saied's announcement, he warned that "judges will not be silent".
