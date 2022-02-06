Left Menu

Basavaraj Bommai to meet Karnataka MPs tomorrow ahead of State Budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet MPs from the state in Delhi on Monday to discuss various projects and programmes, ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:01 IST
Basavaraj Bommai to meet Karnataka MPs tomorrow ahead of State Budget
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet MPs from the state in Delhi on Monday to discuss various projects and programmes, ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month. Addressing the media, Bommai said, "I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action."

The Chief Minister also informed that he has sought an appointment with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. "I intend to discuss the State Budget, financial condition, GST and other issues," he said.

Bommai also said that he had sought an appointment of the top brass of the party and the decision of which will be finalised later in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022