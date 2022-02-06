Inmates fight in children's correctional home in Jharkhand; 8 injured

Two groups of inmates clash inside the Children's Correctional Home here on early Sunday, leaving eight juveniles injured, a police officer said. They were hospitalised and the condition of four was stated to be serious, Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha told PTI.

According to preliminary information, some of the inmates used to harass others and that led to the clash.

Sources said rods and batons were used in the clash but it is not clear how they got them inside the correctional home located at Doomradaga area of the Jharkhand capital.

The matter is being investigated, Jha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)