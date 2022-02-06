Govt doing no justice to Noida floodplain residents: Priyanka

Left Menu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, saying it was meting out gross injustice to residents of the floodplains in Noida.She also alleged that the government was not bothered about the poor or the middle-class people but only concerned about its corporate friends.Gross injustice is being met out to the residents of the floodplain areas of Noida.

“Gross injustice is being met out to the residents of the floodplain areas of Noida. They have every right to get electricity and water. This government neither listens to the poor nor the middle class but only thinks of benefiting its corporate friends. Together we have to bring about the change,” Priyanka said in a Hindi tweet.

“I want to tell my sisters and brothers of the floodplain areas that the Congress is standing with you and will take all possible steps to solve your problems,” she added. Residents along the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers have often complained of power and water problems. The district administration, however, has cautioned settlers against illegal constructions in the ecologically sensitive zone.

The administration has also cautioned people against cheats’ bid to dupe them with fraudulent property offers along the floodplains in violation of rules. Noida, adjoining Delhi, in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10. Congress has fielded Pankhuri Pathak as its candidate to take on the sitting BJP MLA Pankaj Singh. Election results will be declared on March 10.

